8 Medtronic GI moves since November

Medtronic is a medical device company offering artificial intelligence solutions to gastrointestinal procedures such as colonoscopies. From new partnerships to technology installations, here are eight moves made by the company Becker's has reported on since November:

1. Dayton VA Medical Center is the first Veterans Affairs center in Ohio and fourth in the nation to use Medtronic's GI Genius Module to detect polyps during colonoscopies, which could help detect colon cancer in patients.

2. Adam C. King, Senior Director, ASC Strategy, of Medtronic spoke with Becker's about financing, equipment, ongoing support, and other key considerations related to development of OBLs, ASCs, and hybrid facilities.

3. Medtronic's respiratory, gastrointestinal and renal revenue decreased 16 percent in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, according to earnings results released on Nov. 22.

4. Medtronic has installed 28 GI Genius endoscopy modules at seven MNGI Digestive Health clinics across the Twin Cities in Minnesota. MNGI will become the first practice in the state to offer AI-assisted colonoscopies.

5. Medtronic struck a GI partnership with the Department of Veterans Affairs to install 115 Medtronic GI Genius AI endoscopy modules at VA medical facilities across the U.S.

6. Medtronic reported $7.6 billion in revenue during the second quarter of fiscal year 2023.

7. Columbus (Ind.) Regional Health added Medtronic's StealthStation S8 and O-arm systems, which are used to help surgeons visualize a patient's anatomy in real-time. StealthStation S8 is a spinal navigation system, and the O-arm is used for imaging.

8. Cincinnati GI performed its first artificial intelligence-assisted colonoscopies using Medtronic's GI Genius module, making it the only endoscopy center in the greater Cincinnati area offering the technology.