7 newly approved, cleared GI drugs, technologies

Here are seven gastroenterology drugs and technologies that have been approved or cleared by the FDA in the past five months:

1. Voquezna Triple Pak and Voquezna Dual Pak, which both treat Helicobacter pylori, received FDA approval.

2. SonoScape's HD-550 video endoscopy system received FDA 510(k) clearance for gastrointestinal diagnosis.

3. Rinvoq (upadacitinib) was approved by the FDA to treat adults with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis who have had a poor response or intolerance to one or more tumor necrosis factor blockers.

4. The FDA granted Motus GI market clearance for its second-generation Pure-Vu EVS system.

5. The FDA has granted 510(k) regulatory clearance to Ambu's aScope, a single-use gastroscope, and aBox 2, a display unit, the company said Feb. 4.

6. Endo Tools Therapeutics earned FDA approval for its Endomina system for endoscopic suture placement and approximation of gastrointestinal soft tissue.