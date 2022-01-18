GI suturing tool to hit market in 2022 after FDA approval

Belgium-based Endo Tools Therapeutics earned FDA approval for its Endomina system for endoscopic suture placement and approximation of gastrointestinal soft tissue.

The firm said Jan. 18 that the system consists of a triangulation platform and an instrument for tissue piercing and approximation that can be affixed to an array of different endoscopes. The system enables suturing similar to what a laparoscopic approach allows, while using only natural orifices for an incisionless procedure.

Endo Tools Therapeutics said it's planning a limited U.S. market release in the first half of 2022, with a wider release later in the year.