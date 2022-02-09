7 GI expansions and new centers in the last 30 days

Seven gastroenterology practice expansions and new center openings Becker's has covered in the last 30 days:

1. Wellstar East Cobb (Ga.) Health Park opened a gastroenterology office Feb. 1. Physicians at the center will treat cirrhosis, liver and colon cancer, gastroesophageal reflux disease, Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis.

2. Gastroenterology platform Gastro Health entered into its seventh state after a three-practice acquisition in Massachusetts. The acquired practices include Greater Boston Gastroenterology, Digestive Health Specialists and Middlesex Gastroenterology.

3. Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health is adding a 237,000-square-foot, five-story gastroenterology building to the outpatient-surgery-focused south side of its Sanford USD Medical Center campus.

4. GI Alliance and United Surgical Partners International, both based in Dallas, formed a joint venture for two Texas endoscopy centers: GAB Endoscopy Center in San Antonio and South Plains Endoscopy Center in Lubbock. Both are co-owned by GI Alliance's physician partners.

5. Christopher DiMaio, MD, chair of Catholic Health's department of gastroenterology at Long Island, N.Y.-based St. Francis Hospital, is building a center of excellence for advanced endoscopy in Long Island.

6. Orlando (Fla.) Health opened a digestive health institute that began offering endoscopic services in January. It features six endoscopy suites, endoscopic and fluoroscopic technologies and the health system's Center for Advanced Endoscopy, Research and Education.

7. Northwest Arkansas Gastroenterologists joined Dallas-based GI Alliance to form the state's largest gastroenterologist network. With the partnership, GI Alliance expanded its footprint to the Arkansas communities of Fayetteville, Bentonville and Rogers.