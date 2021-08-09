6 recent GI sales, partnerships 

Gastro Health onboarded a new practice, and a private equity firm acquired an endoscopy center.

Here are six recent sales and partnerships in gastroenterology:

1. Private equity firm IRA Capital acquired the Genesis Center for Digestive Health in Bettendorf, Iowa.

2. Miami, Fla.-based practice management group Gastro Health added The Gastroenterology Group, based in Reston, Va.

3. The five-physician Las Cruces, N.M.-based Lohman Endoscopy Center was sold by Healthcare Real Estate Advisors.

4. Gastroenterology Consultants of San Antonio sold an ASC and multiple medical office buildings.

5. Biotechnology company Second Genome is partnering with Arena Pharmaceuticals to identify gastrointestinal biomarkers.

6. Indiana University Health Morgan and Veteran Health Indiana are partnering to provide gastrointestinal services to veterans.