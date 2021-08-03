Gastro Health adds 7-physician practice in Virginia

Miami, Fla.-based practice management group Gastro Health signed an agreement to add Reston, Va.-based The Gastroenterology Group, according to an Aug. 3 news release.

The Gastroenterology Group was founded in 1987 and has seven gastroenterologists and three physician assistants. Gastro Health will also acquire The Gastroenterology Group's endoscopy center in Reston.

The deal is expected to close Sept. 1.

This will be Gastro Health's 11th partnership in the region. It has partnerships in six states: Florida, Alabama, Washington, Virginia, Ohio and Maryland.