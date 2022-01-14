6 gastroenterologist moves

From potential gubernatorial campaigns to new CMOs, here are six gastroenterologist moves since Dec. 1.

1. Lakewood Ranch, Fla.-based Florida Digestive Health Specialists named Michelle Hough its new CFO.

2. New Hampshire gastroenterologist and state senator from Rye, N.H., Tom Sherman, could be the Democratic pick for governor.

3. Minneapolis-based MNGI Digestive Health named Paul Dambowy, MD, as its CMO.

4. Catholic Health appointed Christopher DiMaio, MD, chair of the department of gastroenterology at Roslyn, N.Y.-based St. Francis Hospital and Heart Center and system co-chair of digestive disease services.

5. Palo Alto, Calif.-based Stanford Health named Patricia Garcia, MD, a clinical associate professor of gastroenterology and hepatology, as its inaugural associate chief medical information officer for ambulatory care.

6. Pediatric gastroenterologist Sarah Cole, MD, announced that she will be running for Sioux Falls (S.D.) City Council in 2022.