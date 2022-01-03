New Hampshire state senator, gastroenterologist eyes run for governor

New Hampshire gastroenterologist and state senator from Rye, N.H., Tom Sherman, could be the Democratic pick for governor, The Concord Monitor reported Dec. 31.

According to the Monitor, several Democratic strategists pointed to Dr. Sherman as their party's most likely gubernatorial nominee this year.

"The sooner the better, but I can’t rush the process," Dr. Sherman told the Monitor in November when asked about his timetable for deciding to run.

Dr. Sherman is former chair of the state Senate's health and human services committee.