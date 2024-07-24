Another GI chain implements AI solutions

Nashville, Tenn.-based One GI is implementing artificial intelligence solutions to improve patient care.

One GI is using AI to automate routine tasks and provide insights into operations — it will be implemented in clinical care, pathology, network infrastructure, revenue cycle management, security, finance and data analytics, according to a June 24 news release. AI will also be used to enhance administrative operations.

"AI is revolutionizing how we approach patient care, from assisting in diagnostics to reducing administrative burden on our physicians, these technologies allow us to focus more on what matters most – our patients," Vasu Appalaneni, MD, executive vice president of clinical innovation, said in the release. "We're seeing improvements in efficiency, workflow optimization, alleviating physician burnout that translate directly to better patient experiences and outcomes."

In January, GI Alliance partnered with Ambience Healthcare to build a suite of AI documentation tools, specifically for gastroenterology.