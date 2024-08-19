Could endoscopy technicians curb the GI staffing shortage?

Colonoscopy demand is on the rise, and some ASCs and endoscopy centers are seeking new avenues to meet the growing need for qualified staff.

The Houston Community College Coleman College for Health Sciences is seeking to fill that need with its endoscopy technician program, the only one of its kind in Texas and one of only three in the nation, The Katy News reported Aug. 17.

The center trains endoscopy technicians through a two-semester certificate program, equipping them to perform outpatient endoscopy procedures and aims to fight the shortage of qualified endoscopy professionals in the region and nationwide.

Gottumukkala Raju, MD, an endoscopist and a professor of gastroenterology, hepatology and nutrition with University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, reached out to HCC in late 2015 with a proposal to develop the standardized endoscopy technician program. He helped create the 35-hour, evening curriculum course alongside an advisory group of physicians, nurses, endoscopy technicians, educators and other industry partners.

"Not every endoscopy technician at every hospital has the same level of expertise," Dr. Raju said in the report. "Even now, people are recruited into a hospital endoscopy unit and receive a few weeks of on-the-job training before assisting doctors. That is not the best way to build a top-quality team."

According to the report, students of the program have seen successful job placements and the program has caught the attention of physicians throughout the area.

"I know the students are very well trained with extensive knowledge about endoscopy and the tools we use in both regular and advanced procedures," said Karen Woods, MD, a gastroenterologist with Houston Methodist Hospital, told The Katy News. "I would strongly consider any graduate from the HCC program to work in my hospital unit or outpatient center."