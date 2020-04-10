5 most-read stories in GI this week — April 10

Here are the five most-read Becker's ASC Review articles for gastroenterologists the week of April 6-10:

1. Webster Equity Partners establishes GI platform, acquires Gastro One

2. CMS joins call to halt elective gastroenterology procedures during pandemic

3. Missouri hospital using GI center, surgery center for COVID-19 overflow

4. Mayo Clinic adding gastroenterology to Florida campus as part of $65M project

5. GI societies issue joint statement on COVID-19 — What you should know, what you should do

