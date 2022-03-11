5 gastroenterology updates for ASC leaders to know

Here are five gastroenterology updates for ASC leaders:

1. Tall adults are more likely than shorter adults to develop colorectal cancer or colon polyps.

2. New gastroenterologists in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City and Dallas earn higher salaries than some gastroenterologists with more experience.

3. Oral microbiome therapy could change C. diff treatment.

4. Murray, Utah-based Intermountain Healthcare saw a 15 percent increase in colon cancer cases after experiencing a 50 percent drop in colon cancer screenings since the beginning of the pandemic.

5. Nine percent of gastroenterologists have reported having suicidal thoughts.