Tall adults at greater risk for colorectal cancer, Johns Hopkins study finds 

Tall adults are more likely than shorter adults to develop colorectal cancer or colon polyps, according a Johns Hopkins Medicine study published March 2 in Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention.

The data examination identified 47 studies involving 280,660 cases of colorectal cancer and 14,139 cases of colorectal adenoma.

Three findings:

1. The tallest individuals within the highest percentile of height had a 24 percent higher risk of developing colorectal cancer than the shortest within the lowest percentile.

2. Men who are 6-foot-1 and women who are 5-foot-8 or taller are at a 14 percent increased risk of getting colorectal cancer and a 6 percent increased risk of developing adenomas.

3. An approximately four inch increase in height was found to be associated with a 14 percent increased risk of developing colorectal cancer and 6 percent increased risk of having adenomas.