5 gastroenterology trends to know & 4 other must-read articles

Five must read articles for gastronterologists this week:

1. Gastroenterology remains a lucrative specialty for ASCs, with both growth and disruption expected in 2020. Click here to learn five things to expect this year.

2. Neelesh Ajit Tipnis, MD, surrendered his medical license to the Mississippi State Board of Medical Licensure Jan. 23, after being accused of sexual battery of a teenager. Click here to read the full story.

3. Click here to see 15 gastroenterology and endoscopy companies ASC leaders should keep on their radar.

4. Michel Kahaleh, MD, is the chief of gastroenterology at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, N.J. He described how endoscopy centers should use advanced endoscopic procedures in a recent Q&A. Click here to read the full story.

5. Colorado could soon require insurers to cover colorectal cancer screening costs beginning at age 45 instead of 50 if the Colorado Cancer Coalition and the American Cancer Society's Cancer Action Network are successful in their lobbying. Click here to read more.

The rise of Cologuard — Tracking Exact Sciences' journey

Colorectal cancer task force updates guidelines for colonoscopy follow-up — 3 insights

4 gastroenterology leaders on the move

