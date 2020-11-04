2020 Sherman awards announced, new ACG president named — 4 GI industry updates

Here are four updates from gastroenterology companies and practices from the past week:

David Greenwald, MD, was elected as the 2020-21 president of the American College of Gastroenterology during the college's virtual 2020 meeting, Oct. 23-28.

Motus GI Holdings and New York City-based NYU Langone Health launched a clinical protocol to incorporate the Pure-Vu GEN2 system into NYU Langone's colonoscopy workflow.

The Bruce and Cynthia Sherman Charitable Foundation awarded the 2020 Sherman Prizes to David Rubin, MD, Gary Wu, MD, and Jessica Allegretti, MD.

Six gastroenterologists shared their thoughts on the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force's proposal to lower the CRC screening age to 45.

