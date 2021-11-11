4 gastroenterology exec moves

From the American College of Gastroenterology to Medtronic, here are four leadership appointments from gastroenterology companies since Oct. 1:

1. The American College of Gastroenterology elected Samir Shah, MD, as its next president. Dr. Shah will oversee the college's initiatives, including continuing education programs, activities involving national and state medical affairs, health policy issues and clinical investigations.

2. Austin Chiang, MD, was named Medtronic's CMO for gastrointestinal business. He is an assistant professor of medicine at Sidney Kimmel Medical College, chief medical social media officer of Jefferson Health and director of the endoscopic bariatric program at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, all based in Philadelphia.

3. Iterative Scopes has appointed Richard Kho, PhD, as COO and Murali Gopal, MD, as senior vice president of evidence generation and partnerships. Dr. Kho will lead the company's efforts to support physician decision-making with artificial intelligence, while Dr. Gopal will oversee awareness and adoption of Iterative Scopes' technology.

4. Iterative Scopes appointed GI Alliance executive Timothy Ritter, MD, to its scientific advisory board. Dr. Ritter is the founder and director of GI Alliance's department of clinical research and education. He has been practicing for more than 30 years with a clinical interest in inflammatory bowel disease.