Iterative Scopes adds COO, senior VP of evidence generation and partnerships

Iterative Scopes has appointed Richard Kho, PhD, as COO and Murali Gopal, MD, as senior vice president of evidence generation and partnerships, the gastroenterology-focused artificial intelligence software company said Oct. 13.

Dr. Kho will lead the company's efforts to support physician decision-making with artificial intelligence, while Dr. Gopal will oversee awareness and adoption of Iterative Scopes' technology.

Dr. Kho previously served as chief revenue officer at Komodo Health, a health software company, and chief commercial officer at PicnicHealth, an electronic medical record company. He is a board member at the Sentinel Node Oncology Foundation, a nonprofit cancer research organization. He earned a master's degree in strategic marketing management from the University of Southern California Marshall Business School in Los Angeles.

Dr. Gopal has more than 20 years of experience in strategy management in the medical industry. He was most recently chief medical officer at Indivior, a global pharmaceutical company. He earned his medical degree from the Barbados-based Ross University School of Medicine.