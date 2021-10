Iterative Scopes appointed GI Alliance executive Timothy Ritter, MD, to its scientific advisory board, the company said Oct. 1.

Dr. Ritter is the founder and director of GI Alliance's department of clinical research and education. He has been practicing for more than 30 years with a clinical interest in inflammatory bowel disease.

The GI Alliance operates more than 255 centers across 10 states with more than 650 clinicians.