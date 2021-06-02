4 Gastro Health moves in 2021

Miami-based Gastro Health has had a year of substantial growth and recently was sold to a private equity company.
Here are four Gastro Health moves in 2021:
1. Gastro Health sealed two new acquisitions, growing its footprint in northern Virginia, according to a June 1 news release.
2. Gastro Health was sold to private equity company Omers, according to a May 19 release.
3. Gastro Health partnered with Digestive Disease Associates, growing its platform to a sixth state, it announced March 1.
4. Gastro Health acquired a practice in Hollywood, Fla., expanding its presence in the Fort Lauderdale, Fla., area, the platform announced Feb. 1.