4 Gastro Health moves in 2021

Miami-based Gastro Health has had a year of substantial growth and recently was sold to a private equity company.

Here are four Gastro Health moves in 2021:

1. Gastro Health sealed two new acquisitions, growing its footprint in northern Virginia, according to a June 1 news release.

2. Gastro Health was sold to private equity company Omers, according to a May 19 release.

3. Gastro Health partnered with Digestive Disease Associates, growing its platform to a sixth state, it announced March 1.

4. Gastro Health acquired a practice in Hollywood, Fla., expanding its presence in the Fort Lauderdale, Fla., area, the platform announced Feb. 1.