3 leaders in gastroenterology to know

Three gastroenterology leaders to know:

1. Lawrence E. Gluskin, MD, is chief of gastroenterology and director of the gastrointestinal laboratory for Amita Health in Chicago. Dr. Gluskin specializes in treating celiac disease, IBS and irritable bowel disease, among others.

2. Eric M. Goldberg, MD, is associate chief of gastroenterology at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore. He also serves as the clinical director of gastroenterology for the hospital and is an associate professor of medicine.

3. Kenneth J. Chang, MD, is the director of the H.H. Chao Comprehensive Digestive Disease Center and the chief of gastroenterology and hepatology at University of California Irvine Health in Orange, Calif. Dr. Chang also serves as a professor of medicine at the UCI School of Medicine.

