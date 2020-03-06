3 gastroenterologists making headlines

Three gastroenterologists making headlines:

1. The New York State Board for Professional Medical Conduct revoked the license of 56-year-old Mirza Beg, MD, who sent sexually explicit text messages to a minor who was his former patient. Read more here.

2. A Utah gastroenterologist has agreed to pay the HHS' Office of Civil Rights $100,000 for a corrective action plan related to a potential violation of a HIPAA security rule. Read more here.

3. Endra Life Sciences hired Raza Malik, MD, PhD, to serve as a scientific adviser, complementing the company's team of radiology experts. Read more here.

