From One GI's Ohio expansion to its Iterative Scopes partnership, here are three gastroenterology management services organization updates since Oct. 13.

1. Iterative Scopes is bringing its artificial intelligence recruitment technology to One GI.

2. Integrated multispecialty platform Specialty Networks acquired GI-focused group purchasing organization Gastrologix.

3. One GI expanded its Ohio presence through a partnership with Gastroenterology and Hepatology Specialists in Canton.