10 major GI deals that defined 2025

From major acquisitions to AI-powered partnerships, here are 10 major GI deals to know from 2025:

1. In January, Optum subsidiary SCA Health, one of the largest ASC chains in the country, acquired Exton, Pa.-based U.S. Digestive Health Management from Amulet Capital Partners. U.S. Digestive Health Management includes more than 250 gastroenterology providers, operating across 40 sites and 24 ASCs in Pennsylvania and Delaware. The organization was originally formed in 2019 through the consolidation of three regional GI practices.

2. In February, GI Alliance launched a population health management program, which includes chronic care and principal care management programs.

3. In March, Gastroenterology Associates of Ithaca (N.Y.) partnered with Sayre, Pa.-based Guthrie, a multispecialty group practice with sites throughout New York and Pennsylvania. All GAI endoscopic procedures will now take place at Guthrie Ithaca City Harbor or Guthrie Cortland (N.Y.) Medical Center.

4. In March, Gastroenterology Associates of Fredericksburg (Md.) sold to Fredericksburg-based Mary Washington Medical Group, an affiliate of Mary Washington Healthcare. The GI practice will be renamed Mary Washington Gastroenterology, and both of its sites will be integrated into departments of Fredericksburg-based Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford (Va.) Hospital.

5. In April, Chicago-based GI Partners of Illinois announced a partnership with Athelas to implement its AI-powered RCM services. The deal will allow GI Partners, the state’s largest independent, physician-led gastroenterology practice, to integrate Athelas’ platform into its network, automating claims processing, reducing denials and improving overall revenue cycle performance.

6. In June, Grass Valley, Calif.-based Dignity Health Medical Group—Sierra Nevada, a service of Dignity Health Medical Foundation, acquired Sierra Nevada Gastroenterology, also based in Grass Valley. The clinic will close June 9 and reopen June 16, rebranded as Dignity Health Medical Group—Sierra Nevada.

7. In August, Cambridge, Mass.-based Iterative Health and Nashville, Tenn.-based One GI entered a strategic partnership to expand clinical research across One GI’s physician-led network. The collaboration positions research as a core ancillary service in community-based gastroenterology care. One GI’s network includes 34 clinics in six states, with 13 active research sites that will now serve as part of Iterative’s global site network. The partnership combines Iterative’s site-serving operational model with One GI’s physician-led research capabilities to broaden patient access to innovative GI trials.

8. In October, Atlanta-based United Digestive forged a new partnership with Tampa, Fla.-based Gastro MD and Gastroenterology of Greater Orlando. The transaction marks a significant expansion into the Florida market for United Digestive, who will add 32 clinicians as a result of the deal. Gastro MD and Gastroenterology of Greater Orlando bring six clinics and two ASCs to United Digestive’s network, expanding the organization’s reach into Orlando, Tampa and Daytona.

9. In November, Miami-based Gastro Health entered into a partnership with Miami Gastro Health. Miami Gastro Health is the practice of Danny Avalos, MD, who is board-certified in both gastroenterology and internal medicine. The practice offers advanced on-site imaging services, including capsule endoscopy and FibroScan.

10. In November, two physicians, Srinivas Seela, MD, and Harinath Sheela, MD, opened Florida’s first gastroenterology-focused urgent care center in Orlando, offering same-day access to GI specialists and on-site diagnostic services, seven days a week. GI Urgent Care of Florida is designed to treat urgent digestive symptoms, such as abdominal pain, reflux, diarrhea and irritable bowel disease flare-ups without requiring a referral or emergency room visit.