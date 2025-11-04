Gastro Health inks partnership with Miami practice 

Miami-based Gastro Health entered into a partnership with Miami Gastro Health on Nov. 1.

Miami Gastro Health is the practice of Danny Avalos, MD, who is board-certified in both gastroenterology and internal medicine. The practice offers advanced on-site imaging services, including capsule endoscopy and FibroScan.

“Partnering with a proven leader in the GI space was a proactive choice for the future of my practice,” Dr. Avalos said in a Nov. 3 news release from Gastro Health. “The collaboration provides immediate access to cutting-edge technology and robust support tools, allowing me to continuously enhance the healthcare experience for my patients.”