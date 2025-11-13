2 physicians debut Florida’s 1st GI-focused urgent care

Two physicians, Srinivas Seela, MD, and Harinath Sheela, MD, have opened Florida’s first gastroenterology-focused urgent care center in Orlando, offering same-day access to GI specialists and on-site diagnostic services, seven days a week.

GI Urgent Care of Florida is designed to treat urgent digestive symptoms, such as abdominal pain, reflux, diarrhea and irritable bowel disease flare-ups without requiring a referral or emergency room visit, according to a Nov. 12 news release.

The facility combines the accessibility of traditional urgent care with specialty-level gastrointestinal evaluation and testing. Most patients are seen, diagnosed and treated in under an hour. Services include in-house lab work, imaging and noninvasive screening.

While the flagship facility is in Orlando, the center offers virtual visits and access to a statewide referral network. Expansion to other Florida cities is planned for 2026, according to the release.