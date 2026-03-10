ASCs perform majority of colorectal screens: Report

Outpatient colorectal procedures have increased 50% since 2018, with ASCs now handling most cases nationwide.

ASCs performed nearly 9 million endoscopic colorectal procedures in 2024, driven by improved access to screening for conditions such as colorectal cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and diverticulitis. Utilization is highest in the South at 70%, and West at 65%, and lowest in the Midwest, under 40%, according to a March 10 report from AcuityMD.

ASC-based procedures are typically at least 60% less costly than those done in hospitals, though 64% of laparoscopic cases still occur in hospital settings.

The shift presents a growth opportunity for MedTech companies to engage outpatient providers and track changing physician referral patterns, according to the report.