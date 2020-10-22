New Jersey heart center performs 550th TAVR procedure

Brown Mills, N.J.-based Deborah Heart and Lung Center celebrated completing its 550th transcatheter aortic valve replacement, Insider NJ reported Oct. 21.

The center began performing TAVR procedures in 2014.

Richard Kovach, MD, division director of interventional cardiology, said the center's heart program has evolved since it first began performing TAVRs in 2014. He said, "The criteria has broadened, and now lower risk patients are also candidates for this minimally invasive approach."

The center notably performed 100 TAVR procedures in 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

