Cardiologists on the move in September

Here are six cardiologists and cardiac surgeons who joined new clinics, hospitals and health systems, as reported by Becker's in September:

1. Tyler Shulz, DO, joined CMH-Oregon Health & Science University Health cardiology clinic.

2. Humble, Texas-based Modern Heart and Vascular added Steven Lorch, MD, to its staff.

3. Derby, Conn.-based Griffin Hospital named interventional cardiologist Michael Lee, MD, as chief of cardiology.

4. Mayank Agarwal, MD, joined Modern Heart and Vascular.

5. Interventional cardiologist Christoph Sossou, MD, joined the staff at McLeod Cardiology Associates.

6. Goya Raikar, MD, joined the division of cardiac surgery at WVU Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.