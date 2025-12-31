The biggest cardiology stories of 2025

Here are the 10 cardiology stories published by Becker’s that drew the most clicks this year:

1. Massachusetts cardiologists fined, reprimanded by state board: The Massachusetts Board of Registration in Medicine has reprimanded the license of a cardiovascular disease specialist, citing his failure to file a mandated report and conduct undermining public confidence in the profession.

2. Arizona cardiology group suffers data breach affecting 22,000: Phoenix-based Tri-City Cardiology Consultants experienced a security breach where an attempt was made to infiltrate its computer network in May.

3. Cardiologist named COO of NewYork-Presbyterian: New York City-based NewYork-Presbyterian appointed Deepa Kumaraiah, MD, as COO and executive vice president.

4. California children’s hospital completes 1st transcatheter valve procedure: Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera, Calif., has successfully performed its first procedure using the Medtronic Harmony transcatheter pulmonary valve.

5. Is outpatient cardiology at a tipping point? Vance Chunn, CEO of Mobile, Ala.-based Cardiology Associates, joined Becker’s to share his predictions for outpatient cardiology’s evolution.

6. The cardiologist shortage, unpacked in 10 stats: Cardiology faces an ongoing workforce shortage with significant implications for patients, as well as physicians and other providers already working in the specialty.

7. Texas surgeon closes practice following malpractice allegations: A surgeon in Lufkin, Texas, has permanently closed his practice and stopped treating patients at another medical center after an investigation by The Lufkin Daily News into allegations of medical malpractice, the publication reported May.

8. Pennsylvania hospital among 1st in state to perform valve-in-valve replacement: A Bethlehem, Pa.-based St. Luke’s University Health Network hospital was among the first in the state to deploy the Pi-Cardia ShortCut device during a valve-in-valve transcatheter aortic valve replacement.

9. What’s next for outpatient cardiology? Cardiology has been a growing outpatient specialty for the last several years, a shift that has also driven recent mergers and acquisitions in the ASC space.

10. ChristianaCare surgeons 1st-in-state to perform new cardiac procedure: Surgeons at Wilmington, Del.-based ChristianaCare were the first in the state to offer thoracoabdominal branch endoprosthesis (TAMBE), a new minimally invasive treatment for complex aortic aneurysms.