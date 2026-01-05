The big shifts coming for cardiology

Cardiology has been at the center of several significant developments in patient-centered technological developments and clinical breakthroughs.

In a Jan. 5 report published in BW Healthcare World, Vithal Bagi, MD, outlines the technological advancements that will have the most impact on the specialty in the near future.

1. AI in diagnostics and treatment: Dr. Bagi notes that AI applications in diagnostic tools will allow cardiologists to diagnose conditions more efficiently, leading to faster, improved outcomes for patients. This applies to diagnostic tools including:

Electrocardiograms

Echocardiograms

Chest X-Rays

Coronary CT angiograms

CT calcium scores

Cardiac MRI

Dr. Bagi also notes that AI use in interventional cardiology can improve assessment of lesion severity while cutting down on radiation and contrast.

“AI-based intravascular imaging such as optical coherence technology [and] intravascular ultrasound will guide cardiologists to precisely know the characteristics of the plaques (blocks),” he writes. ” He also noted that significant advancements in AI-assisted cardiac surgeries have helped surgeons to better visualize anatomy.

2. Remote patient monitoring: “Heart failure or arrhythmia patients can be monitored remotely through wearable gadgets, smart watches, [and] patch-based monitors to provide continuous real time data on the patient’s heart rate, rhythm, oxygen saturation, blood pressure etc.,” Dr. Bagi writes.

He notes that these technologies will improve cardiovascular care in remote places that may be facing a shortage of cardiologists.

“These tools help the clinicians in precise care and follow-up with patients, increasing the patients accessibility to quality care,” Dr. Bagi writes.

3. Genomic medicine: Dr. Bagi notes that genomic-based treatment options will likely become more individualized and widely available.

“Understanding genomics helps to offer better drugs for the molecular targeted therapies for disease prevention,” he writes.

4. Shifting to outpatient. The use of remote monitoring and enhanced diagnostic tools will help prevent recurrent and unplanned hospitalization, and emergency and ICU admissions, Dr. Bagi says, creating a more “proactive, preventive, precise, prognosticative approach in patient care.”