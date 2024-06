Here are three new cardiology practices and clinics that have opened that Becker's has reported on since May 30:

1. Cadiz, Ky.-based Trigg County Hospital is set to open a cardiology clinic for a new cardiology clinic.

2. Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health opened a new expanded heart and vascular center in Bemidji, Minn.

3. Nancy Hua, DO, opened a direct heart-care cardiology practice Billings, Mont.