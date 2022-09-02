12 cardiology industry stats to know

Here is where cardiology stands today through the lenses of salary, ASC statistics and more.
ASC
- Cardiology is the fastest growing ASC specialty, according to Avanza's "2022 Key ASC Benchmarks and Industry Figures" report.
- Cardiology is among the ASC specialties that received the highest estimated Medicare payment increases in 2021, according to Avanza's "2022 Key ASC Benchmarks and Industry Figures" report.
Salary and wealth
- The average annual compensation for cardiologists is $490,000, according to Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report 2022."
- Cardiologist pay saw a 7 percent increase over 2021, according to Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report 2022."
- The average incentive bonus for cardiologists is $85,000, according to Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report 2022."
- Fifty-seven percent of cardiologists feel they are fairly compensated, according to Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report 2022."
- Independent cardiologists consistently outearn their employed counterparts in five major U.S. cities: Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City and Phoenix, according to Medscape's physician salary explorer.
- Twenty-three percent of cardiologists are worth $5 million or more, according to Medscape's "Physician Wealth & Debt Report 2021."
- Sixteen percent of cardiologists reported a net worth of less than $500,000, according to Medscape's "Physician Wealth & Debt Report 2022."
Miscellaneous
- Cardiology has the highest projected shortage of physicians — 7,080, according to Physicians Thrive's "2022 Physician Compensation Report."
- Ninety-two percent of cardiologists surveyed said they would choose the same specialty again, according to Physicians Thrive's "2022 Physician Compensation Report."
- Sixteen percent of cardiologists said they are still paying off student loans, according to Medscape's "Physician Wealth & Debt Report 2022."