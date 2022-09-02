12 cardiology industry stats to know

Here is where cardiology stands today through the lenses of salary, ASC statistics and more.

ASC

Cardiology is the fastest growing ASC specialty, according to Avanza's "2022 Key ASC Benchmarks and Industry Figures" report.

Cardiology is among the ASC specialties that received the highest estimated Medicare payment increases in 2021, according to Avanza's "2022 Key ASC Benchmarks and Industry Figures" report.

Salary and wealth

The average annual compensation for cardiologists is $490,000, according to Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report 2022."

Cardiologist pay saw a 7 percent increase over 2021, according to Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report 2022."

The average incentive bonus for cardiologists is $85,000, according to Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report 2022."

Fifty-seven percent of cardiologists feel they are fairly compensated, according to Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report 2022."

Independent cardiologists consistently outearn their employed counterparts in five major U.S. cities: Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City and Phoenix, according to Medscape's physician salary explorer.

Twenty-three percent of cardiologists are worth $5 million or more, according to Medscape's "Physician Wealth & Debt Report 2021."

Sixteen percent of cardiologists reported a net worth of less than $500,000, according to Medscape's "Physician Wealth & Debt Report 2022."

Miscellaneous