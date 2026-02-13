The biggest ASC investments so far in 2026

Outpatient care remains one of healthcare’s hottest investment targets in 2026. From new multimillion-dollar ASC builds to joint venture partnerships, these moves signal continued confidence in the shift toward ambulatory care settings.
Here are some of the largest investments being made into the ASC space, as reported by Becker’s so far in 2026:
- Bettendorf, Iowa-based ORA Orthopedic cut the ribbon on a 113,000-square-foot medical facility and administrative headquarters, a $50 million project.
- Tenet Healthcare’s United Surgical Partners International had an “active year” in 2025, investing nearly $350 million and adding 35 facilities to its ambulatory portfolio, according to its recent earnings report.
- Sarasota (Fla.) Memorial Health Care System is investing $12 million to open an outpatient endoscopy and digestive health center next to its Venice hospital.
- Charleston, S.C.-based MUSC Health and Clemson (S.C.) University broke ground on a 90,000-square-foot medical facility that will include an ASC.
- Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente and Reno, Nev.-based Renown Health finalized a joint venture to operate a health plan and outpatient care delivery system in northern Nevada.
- Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, parent company of ASC chain United Surgical Partners International, is regaining full control of its revenue cycle management subsidiary Conifer Health Solutions through a $1.9 billion deal.
- Chamber, a cardiology-focused data and intelligence platform, raised $60 million in Series A funding.
- Cincinnati-based Christ Hospital Health Network is constructing a $16 million ambulatory outpatient center and medical office building in Union, Ky.
- There have been a number of physician practice deals going down in healthcare already in 2026.
- Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health broke ground on its new $380 million Advanced Cancer Center and Care Complex in Modesto, Calif.
- Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital and Boston-based Mass General Brigham launched a joint venture partnership to expand access to outpatient services in Florida.