Mississippi to loosen CON for some hospitals

Mississippi lawmakers have approved legislation that would temporarily loosen certificate of need requirements for rural hospitals, allowing them to add services or expand facilities more easily, Mississippi Today reported March 12.

The measure establishes a pilot program including about 55 rural hospitals through June 2027, according to legislation that cleared the Mississippi Legislature on March 12.

Under the bill, qualifying hospitals could open one new facility within five miles of their main campus or make improvements above current certificate of need thresholds without state approval. Those thresholds currently require approval for projects exceeding $20 million for nonclinical improvements, $10 million for clinical improvements and $3 million for major medical equipment.

Hospitals in the Mississippi Delta would be allowed two exemptions under the program, and facilities could also open geriatric psychiatric units without seeking approval first.

The legislation also includes a “loser pay” provision requiring parties who unsuccessfully challenge state approvals to cover applicants’ legal fees. The bill now heads to Governor Tate Reeves’ desk and would take effect immediately if signed into law.