Value-based care cardiology intelligence platform receives $60M investment

Advertisement
By: Cameron Cortigiano

Chamber, a cardiology-focused data and intelligence platform, has raised $60 million in Series A funding. 

The funding will be used to grow Chamber’s partnerships with health plans and cardiology practices, branch out into new markets and build its clinical, operational and technology teams, according to a Feb. 4 news release from Chamber. 

The company supports value-based care programs that concentrate on the long-term management of cardiovascular disease. Chamber’s platform helps prioritize high-risk patients, identify gaps in guideline-directed therapy and reduce manual chart review.

Chamber currently has partnerships with multiple payers and has a network of more than 500 cardiologists across seven states. 

The funding round was led by Frist Cressey Ventures, with participation from existing investors, the release said. 

What payers should demand from AI-enabled primary care

Recommended Live Webinar on Mar 10, 2026 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM CST

Advertisement

Next Up in Cardiology

Advertisement