Value-based care cardiology intelligence platform receives $60M investment

Chamber, a cardiology-focused data and intelligence platform, has raised $60 million in Series A funding.

The funding will be used to grow Chamber’s partnerships with health plans and cardiology practices, branch out into new markets and build its clinical, operational and technology teams, according to a Feb. 4 news release from Chamber.

The company supports value-based care programs that concentrate on the long-term management of cardiovascular disease. Chamber’s platform helps prioritize high-risk patients, identify gaps in guideline-directed therapy and reduce manual chart review.

Chamber currently has partnerships with multiple payers and has a network of more than 500 cardiologists across seven states.

The funding round was led by Frist Cressey Ventures, with participation from existing investors, the release said.