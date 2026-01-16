Sutter Health breaks ground on $380M advanced care center, ASC

Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health has broken ground on a new Advanced Cancer Center and Care Complex in Modesto, Calif.

The estimated $380 million project will span 165,000 square feet and include an ASC and outpatient clinics, according to a Jan. 15 news release from Sutter Health.

The ASC will have four operating rooms, four procedure rooms and save additional space for future expansions.

The center will be staffed by about 120 physicians and 400 staff members, serving tens of thousands of patients each year.

Sutter Health expects the facility to open in 2029, the release said.