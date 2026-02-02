Christ Hospital to open $16M ambulatory outpatient center

Cincinnati-based The Christ Hospital Health Network is set to begin construction on an ambulatory outpatient center and medical office building in Union, Ken.

The $16 million project will provide services including primary care, cardiology care, women’s health and diagnostics and lab services, according to a Jan. 30 news release from the health network.

The 32,000-square-foot facility is expected to open in Fall 2027.

The Christ Hospital Health Network supports a network of more than 1,300 physicians, the release said.