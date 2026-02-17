Kansas cardiology ASC real estate acquired

Nashville, Tenn.-based Montecito Medical has acquired a 49,430-square-foot cardiology and ASC building in Wichita, Kan., according to a Feb. 12 news release.

Heartland Cardiology serves as anchor tenant, occupying over 40,000-square-feet of the available space. Epic Heart & Surgery Center, affiliated with SCA Health, operates an 8,428-square-foot cardiac catheterization lab on the property.

Montecito Medical has completed more than $6.5 billion in medical and veterinary real estate transactions since 2006, according to the press release.