Proposed MultiCare, Samaritan Health merger under state review

Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare’s proposed merger with Corvallis, Ore.-based Samaritan Health Services is being reviewed by the Oregon Health Authority, according to a Feb. 12 report from The Lund Report.

The two health systems said that the deal is necessary due to Samaritan Health Services’ poor financial condition. MultiCare would invest $700 million into Samaritan Health over 10 years to help the system stabilize and expand its network.

A 30-day initial review of the proposal was launched earlier in February. The Health Care Market Oversight office reviews major healthcare acquisitions and mergers to determine that they would negatively impact working conditions, cost and access to care.

If approved, MultiCare will hire about 20 to 50 physicians, upgrade the flagship Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis, and add an emergency department, six to eight urgent care centers, two ASCs, four to eight rehabilitation centers and one or two imaging centers across the state.

MultiCare currently has a network of more than 300 care locations and 13 hospitals across Washington, Idaho and Oregon.