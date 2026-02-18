ChristianaCare plans $65M health campus, outpatient center

Wilmington, Del.-based ChristianaCare is building a 42,000-square-foot health campus that will expand outpatient services.

The campus, to be located in Georgetown, Del., will provide primary care, specialty care, behavioral health and outpatient care, with eight emergency beds and eight inpatient beds, according to a Feb. 12 news release from the organization.

The new project is part of ChristianaCare’s commitment to $865 million in new investments in Delaware over the next three years.

The campus is expected to cost $65.1 million and aims to open in 2028, the release said.