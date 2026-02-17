5 biggest ASC companies by number of centers, a 7-year breakdown

Tenet Healthcare’s United Surgical Partners International remains the largest ASC company in the U.S., with 520 centers in its portfolio, according to VMG Health’s annual ASC industry report published Feb. 3.
Here is a breakdown of the five largest ASC operators by center count from 2020 through 2025, with 2011 included for longer-term context.
United Surgical Partners International:
2011: 204
2020: 310
2021: 430
2022: 440
2023: 476
2024: 520
2025: 520
SCA Health
2011: 145
2020: 230
2021: 250
2022: 320
2023: 320
2024: 320
2025: 320
AmSurg:
2011: 223
2020: 250
2021: 250
2022: 260
2023: 250
2024: 250
2025: 250
HCA Surgery Ventures:
2011: 116
2020: 120
2021: 145
2022: 150
2023: 150
2024: 150
2025: 150
Surgery Partners:
2011: 11
2020: 110
2021: 133
2022: 145
2023: 137
2024: 132
2025: 132
Other management companies or multisite operators:
2011: 584
2020: 550
2021: 567
2022: 549
2023: 608
2024: 768
2025: 894