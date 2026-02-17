5 biggest ASC companies by number of centers, a 7-year breakdown

Tenet Healthcare’s United Surgical Partners International remains the largest ASC company in the U.S., with 520 centers in its portfolio, according to VMG Health’s annual ASC industry report published Feb. 3.

Here is a breakdown of the five largest ASC operators by center count from 2020 through 2025, with 2011 included for longer-term context.

United Surgical Partners International:

2011: 204

2020: 310

2021: 430

2022: 440

2023: 476

2024: 520

2025: 520

SCA Health

2011: 145

2020: 230

2021: 250

2022: 320

2023: 320

2024: 320

2025: 320

AmSurg:

2011: 223

2020: 250

2021: 250

2022: 260

2023: 250

2024: 250

2025: 250

HCA Surgery Ventures:

2011: 116

2020: 120

2021: 145

2022: 150

2023: 150

2024: 150

2025: 150

Surgery Partners:

2011: 11

2020: 110

2021: 133

2022: 145

2023: 137

2024: 132

2025: 132

Other management companies or multisite operators:

2011: 584

2020: 550

2021: 567

2022: 549

2023: 608

2024: 768

2025: 894