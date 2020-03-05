The Joint Commission updates surgery center burden reduction rules

The Joint Commission has updated its ambulatory care standards to match CMS policy changes.

The changes include removing transfer agreements with hospitals, timeline revisions for emergency preparedness plans and giving more flexibility for pre-surgical physicals and history in ASCs.

The new changes go into effect March 15. Read more here.

