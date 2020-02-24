ASC becomes Iowa's 1st to gain advanced orthopedic certification — 5 insights

Davenport, Iowa-based Mississippi Valley Surgery Center is the first ASC in the state to earn Advanced Orthopaedic Certification from the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Healthcare.

Five things to know:

1. The accomplishment was announced in January.

2. MVSC has completed over 4,000 cases through its total joint and spine programs.

3. John Hoffman, MD, is medical director of MVSC's total joint program, and Michael Dolphin, DO, is medical director of the spine program.

4. Along with developing clinical pathways and protocols for optimal outcomes at MVSC, Drs. Hoffman and Dolphin have helped programs across the country develop their own total joint and spine programs.

5. MVSC has seven operating rooms and 14 overnight recovery care suites. Built in 1996, the ASC underwent a significant expansion in 2019.

