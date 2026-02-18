Medtech companies lean into ASCs

Many healthcare medtech companies see ASCs as a top opportunity, and in recent years they’ve been looking for direct ways to get into the facilities.

One are where this is clearest is orthopedics. For total joint procedures, ASCs are a common destination and the same goes for spine surgery. Some spine surgeons predict that more complex procedures will head to the ASC with increased improvement in minimally invasive techniques and ERAS protocols.

Zimmer Biomet, an orthopedic medtech company, has made two major strides in the ASC space. In 2024 it partnered with CBRE Group to develop orthopedic ASCs, and in 2025 Zimmer Biomet partnered with Getinge to distribute operating room capital products to ASCs. Alignments like these are letting medtech companies have deeper ties to ASCs beyond providing equipment.

“As orthopedic surgeries increasingly migrate from traditional hospital settings to ASCs, the imperative to drive efficiency, enhance patient safety and improve clinical outcomes has never been greater,” Jehanzeb Noor, Zimmer Biomet senior vice president, chief strategy, innovation and business development officer, said in a July news release about the Getinge partnership.

Beyond orthopedics, medtech groups are looking to make inroads in other ASC specialties.

Medtronic and Mindray North America are expanding their partnership on patient monitoring into ASCs across the U.S. They already have partnerships with hospitals, and under the expanded agreement, Medtronic technologies including Microstream capnography, BIS brain monitoring, Nellcor pulse oximetry and Invos regional oximetry will be integrated into Mindray platforms.

And robotics companies such as Intuitive Surgical see ASCs as important avenues in 2026, according to a recent earnings call.

Intuitive Surgical’s CEO, David Rosa, pointed to ASCs’ need for high-quality and repeatable clinical outcomes.

“When I look at what we have in our current portfolio of systems, including now XIR, the broader ecosystem, of all the other products and training and services that is well positioned to serve the needs that we’re hearing from our customers,” Mr. Rosa, said as transcribed by Motley Fool. “The procedures that are generally within that environment are the ones that, you know, cholecystectomy, hernia repairs, benign GYN. It oftentimes is the lower acuity procedures where the volume and the repeatability can be managed in the ASC environment.”

In January Intuitive took a step forward towards its larger goal with the da Vinci 5 surgical robot earning FDA clearance for cardiac procedures.