Inside SCA Health’s strategy for partnering with 60+ health systems

Deerfield, Ill.-based SCA Health, Optum’s ASC arm, is one of the largest ASC operators in the country and has steadily expanded its footprint through joint ventures with hospitals and health systems.

As of late 2024, Optum’s subsidiaries include 423 ASCs, according to a new “Sunlight Report” by the Center for Health & Democracy, funded by Arnold Ventures. SCA Health has more than 370 specialty clinical care locations, more than 400 physician practice clinics and approximately 9,700 physicians, according to its website.

A cornerstone of SCA Health’s growth strategy is partnering with health systems. The company works with more than 60 health systems nationwide, and roughly half of its ASC facilities include a health system partner.

“Health systems excel at acute care, and our partnerships are strengthened by the ambulatory expertise we bring,” Matthew Humbarger, group vice president of payer engagement and strategy at SCA Health, told Becker’s. “We work closely with systems to identify opportunities to expand access and shift appropriate procedures into the ASC setting.”

As reimbursement pressure mounts and more procedures migrate to lower-cost settings, SCA Health positions itself as an ambulatory-focused partner that can help systems extend their outpatient networks without shouldering the full operational burden alone.

The company supports health systems in designing and operating ASC networks that align with specialist growth strategies, improve operational efficiency and lower the total cost of care, while fitting into the system’s broader market and network strategy, according to Mr. Humbarger.

Lindsay Lowder, SCA Health’s group vice president of operational innovation and strategy, said the company’s national scale is a key differentiator.

“We can share what’s working in other markets and help systems respond to reimbursement pressures by connecting the dots within the specialist landscape,” she said.