Texas practice to close 

Allegiance Care, a physician practice in Amarilla, Texas, has announced plans to close Dec. 31, according to a Facebook post from the practice.

Shelly Wray, FNP-C, took over the practice in 2022 renamed it from The Medical Home Team to Allegiance.

“This decision was not made lightly,” the Facebook post read. “Caring for you has been one of the greatest honors of our work.”

The practice plans to continue to offer patients medication refills and access to medical records and will offer a letter that includes steps to navigate this transition.