7 physician practice closures in Q3

The number of physicians running independent practices is steadily declining amid a growing gap between reimbursements and the escalating costs of maintaining these practices.

Here are seven physician practice closures reported by Becker's during the third quarter of this fiscal year:

1. Hoang Ho, MD, will close her private practice, Raintree Medical Group in Allen, Texas, on Oct. 31 and join the Baylor Scott & White Family Medicine Clinic, according to a notice on the practice's website.

2. Family medicine physician Gustaco Villarreal, MD, will close his practice in Laredo, Texas, on Nov. 1.

3. Saginaw Township, Mich.-based Women's OB-GYN will permanently close after 74 years.

4. MercyOne closed a hospital and consolidated two physician practices in Primghar, Iowa. MercyOne, owned by Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health, will consolidate MercyOne Paulina Family Medicine and MercyOne Sutherland Family medicine with Primghar Family Medicine.

5. Auburn (N.Y.) Cardiology Associates closed its doors following the retirement of owner and head physician Rama Godishala, MD,

6. Lynchburg (Va.) Gynecology closed Sept. 7, one year after one of its physicians was investigated for misconduct allegations.

7. Lewiston, Maine-based St. Mary's Health System announced plans to close its oncology practice, St. Mary's Center For Cancer and Blood Disorders, on July 1.