Texas physician to close private practice, join health system

Hoang Ho, MD, will be closing her private practice in Allen, Texas, and joining the Baylor Scott & White Family Medicine Clinic, according to a notice on the practice's website.

Her last day at her current practice, Raintree Medical Group, will be Oct. 31. She will begin seeing patients at the new clinic in Rockwall, Texas, on Dec. 5.

Patients are offered several options: they can continue under Dr. Ho's care at the new clinic, choose a new primary care physician, or transfer care to pediatric providers at Raintree Healthcare if the patient is 21 years old or younger.

Patients in a managed care situation or narrow network may need to contact their plan’s administrator for a referral within their network, according to the notice.

