MercyOne to close Iowa hospital, consolidate physician practices: What ASCs need to know

MercyOne announced its plans to close a hospital in Primghar, Iowa, by Sept. 30.

ASCs are paying a close eye to the services hospitals are shuttering — in many markets, these moves could lead to opportunities for ASCs to pick up more cases. In others, ASCs could be facing increased volumes without reimbursements to sustain the influx.

"[Hospitals shuttering services] could potentially change the landscape in how ASCs are reimbursed for services. Payers would need to fairly reimburse ASCs, in order for these services to remain available," Bonnie Greenblatt, director of ambulatory surgical services at Utica-based Michigan Institute of Urology, told Becker's. "Additionally, operational costs, without the expansion of reimbursement at levels commensurate with the hospitals, could put the ASCs in a difficult situation."

Here are four things ASCs need to know about Des Moines, Iowa-based MercyOne's closure:

1. MercyOne, owned by Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health, will consolidate MercyOne Paulina Family Medicine and MercyOne Sutherland Family medicine with Primghar Family Medicine.

2. The hospital, MercyOne Primghar Medical Center, will close as MercyOne works to reorganize care in the area amid economic challenges.

3. "To continue our Mission of providing high-quality patient care, MercyOne will continuously evaluate how we can use resources to adapt and meet the current needs of our communities and our state," Bob Ritz, president and CEO of MercyOne, said in a news release shared with Becker's. "Providing patient and colleague care will always be our top priority. We will work diligently to increase access to care and improve health care across Iowa."

4. Employees will be given the opportunity to transfer to other positions, according to the release.