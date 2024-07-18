Virginia practice to close 1 year after physician misconduct allegations 

Lynchburg (Va.) Gynecology will close Sept. 7, one year after one of its physicians was investigated for misconduct allegations, according to a report from local ABC affiliate WSET.

The practice announced it would sever all ties with gynecologist Louis Dabney, MD, in September 2023 after he was accused of sexual misconduct, according to the report.

No charges were filed following a police investigation into the alleged assault, according to the report. Lynchburg Gynecologist released a statement at the time saying the accusations were false.

"Dr. Lewis Dabney has been the subject of many false and defamatory accusations on social media, which have prompted equally misleading news stories about him," the statement said.

The practice told WDBJ 7 that the decision to close was unrelated to the allegations.